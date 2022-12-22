‘Open-ended’ ministerial consultation on Myanmar crisis held in Bangkok

BANGKOK - Top diplomats from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam as well as Myanmar junta foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin met in Bangkok on Thursday for what Thailand described as an “open-ended informal consultation” on the crisis in Myanmar.

The talks were hosted by Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on the sidelines of Thai-Myanmar bilateral talks.

Mrs Kanchana Patarachoke, a spokesman for Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, said it was not an Asean meeting, but was intended to complement the bloc’s efforts “to find a peaceful political resolution” to the situation in Myanmar.

“The open-ended informal consultation was meaningful, with ministers engaging in free-flow and proactive discussions,” she said in a statement.

“This included the opportunity to hear from Myanmar and to exchange views on finding the exit strategy and pathways towards a return to normalcy in Myanmar – with special focus on facilitating the provision of humanitarian assistance as well as exploring other approaches that could support the implementation of the five-point consensus.”

The five-point consensus was forged by Asean in April 2021 as a way of trying to resolve the political crisis triggered by the Myanmar military’s coup in February the same year.

It called for the end to violence in the country, provision of humanitarian aid, and dialogue among all parties concerned, as well as an Asean special envoy on Myanmar to help facilitate the process.

But insufficient progress on this blueprint prompted Asean leaders meeting in November to put in place measures that will allow them to review the presence of junta appointees at high-level bloc meetings.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet took part in Thursday’s talks. As special envoy to Myanmar, Mr Sokhonn has visited the country twice.

The Myanmar junta’s ministers responsible for international cooperation and humanitarian assistance were also present in Thursday’s meeting.

“The consultation was the first time in more than one year that foreign ministers had a face-to-face discussion with the sole purpose of providing a diplomatic space for candid and constructive discussions and pragmatic engagement, particularly for neighbouring countries most affected by the situation,” said Mrs Kanchana.

She said Thailand’s appreciates Cambodia’s role, as Asean chair, as well as Mr Sokhonn’s efforts to work out a practical solution for Myanmar.

“Thailand will continue to render full support to Indonesia, as the incoming Asean chair, in continuing to move forward the progress made under Cambodia.”