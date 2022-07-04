Record FDI levels under Ismail Sabri a key achievement in Malaysia PM's first year, says Umno leader

SINGAPORE - Malaysia has rekindled foreign investors' interest in the country under the watch of Premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob, receiving record levels of foreign direct investment, said Economic Director in the Prime Minister's Office Shahril Hamdan on Monday (July 4).

Crediting Prime Minister Ismail for his strong mandate to make Covid-19 lockdowns "a thing of the past" and keep economic activities running, Mr Shahril said: "I think many understate his achievements in office."

He highlighted how, in less than a year since Datuk Seri Ismail took on the premiership on Aug 21 last year, foreign direct investment figures have bettered pre-Covid-19 levels to hit records for two quarters straight.

Government data shows that Malaysia approved RM24.9 billion (S$7.9 billion) in the final quarter of 2021 and RM26.8 billion in the first quarter of this year. Top foreign investors included the Netherlands, Singapore and China.

The next growth report will also reflect a figure that will "impress", Mr Shahril said.

He was speaking as a panellist at The Straits Times Connect webinar, titled Malaysia: On The Path For A Reset?

His fellow panellist, The Straits Times' Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh, said critics had once panned Malaysia as "a sick man of Asean" when investment figures in 2020 were "very low".

"Somehow, this administration has managed to excite investors again," he said, adding that the investments cited would take some time to actualise and create jobs.

"But it is a good signal, and I think if you were in the administration right now, you want to keep this momentum going."

The question is how much time there is for the current government to make an impact, Mr Teoh added, referring to growing speculation that Malaysia may go to the polls soon.

A general election must be held by September 2023, but the Prime Minister may decide to call it before that.

Mr Shahril said polls may be called within six months, in response to a question by ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar, who moderated the discussion.

Mr Teoh, however, said it could benefit Mr Ismail's party Umno, which leads Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, if elections were held early next year.

This could give the administration time for inflation to taper off as well as to sort out party infighting.

Rifts in Umno have seen the party divided into two camps loyal to Mr Ismail or party chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

An Umno MP, recently sacked from the party's supreme council, last week revealed that there had been a plot in 2020 to unseat Zahid.