JAKARTA - Scores of Indonesian provinces have been slow to administer the Covid-19 vaccines delivered to them so far, unfazed by the highly virulent Delta variant sweeping through the world's fourth most populous country.

New data from the health ministry on Tuesday (Aug 3) shows that of the 91 million doses sent to Indonesia's 34 provinces since January, only 68.6 million - or 75 per cent - have been administered.