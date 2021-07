JAKARTA - A partial lockdown has been extended in Indonesia as plans are being finalised to ramp up contact tracing and reinforce quarantine facilities in the country to deal with the highly infectious Delta variant which has seen it turn into the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia.

From Monday (July 26) a digital contact tracing system will be adopted and field personnel deployed to work with community clinics, local health departments across cities and regencies in the country.