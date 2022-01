WASHINGTON - Close to one year after the Feb 1, 2021 coup d'etat in Myanmar, a younger generation, which came of age in a brief decade of relative freedom and progress, remains determined to resist and, in the words of one activist, "uproot" the army that seized power from an elected government.

After the events of the past year, elections mooted for 2023 by the junta, which claims fraud and corruption in the 2020 polls, are seen as a non-starter.