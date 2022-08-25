'Not ready': Taiwan reservists stoic but unprepared for China threat

TAIPEI (AFP) - Sitting pensively in a pew at a Taipei church, army reservist Henry Cheng is nonchalant about the Chinese warships and jets circling his island - but he also feels ill-prepared for war.

China's massive military drills this month pushed tensions in the Taiwan Strait to their highest point in years, deepening fears Beijing could forcibly take control of the self-ruled democracy it claims as its own.

Coming on the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the crisis has revived debate within Taiwan and among key Western allies about the readiness of the island's vastly outnumbered military.

But Mr Cheng said he was unconcerned. "It was like, 'Oh, they're at it again'," the 25-year-old insurance sales agent said. "They've been talking about a war since I was little, but there still hasn't been one."

Mr Cheng completed his mandatory four-month military service last year, placing him in the ranks of some 2.5 million reservists who could be called up to battle if an invasion takes place.

Yet, conflict feels like a distant reality for Mr Cheng compared to his usual routine of meeting clients and rehearsing Christian worship songs as a drummer for his church band.

"I'm definitely not ready (for war), because four months to me is more like going there to play," he said, referencing his training. "I'd probably die very quickly. I'll face it when it comes."

'Too short'

Mandatory service used to be deeply unpopular in Taiwan, which was once a brutal military dictatorship but has since morphed into a progressive democracy.

Taiwan's previous government reduced compulsory service from one year to four months with the aim of creating a mainly volunteer force.

But Beijing's sabre-rattling has grown more intense under President Xi Jinping. And Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown the deadly risks of a giant neighbour's verbal threats becoming real.

As a result, President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is exploring whether to reinstate tougher military service. It is not clear yet when a decision might be made, but polling shows more than three-quarters of the Taiwanese public now believe the length of service is too short.

Taiwan remains massively outgunned by China, with 88,000 ground forces compared to China's one million, according to Pentagon estimates. But the mountainous island would still present a formidable challenge.