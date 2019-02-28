North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on official Vietnam visit on March 1-2

HANOI/SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will begin a two-day official visit to Vietnam on Friday (March 1), Vietnam's foreign ministry said in a statement shortly after Mr Kim's second summit with United States President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without agreement.
Mr Trump said on Thursday that he had walked away from a nuclear deal at the summit with Mr Kim in the Vietnamese capital because of unacceptable North Korean demands to lift punishing US-led sanctions.
Vietnam's foreign ministry did not release details of Mr Kim's schedule in the South-east Asian country but said the visit would last until Saturday.
Mr Trump was due to leave Vietnam and return to the US later on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a North Korean delegation led by Vice-Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song has left for China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.