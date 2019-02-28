North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says ready to denuclearise

HANOI (REUTERS, AFP) - North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday (Feb 28) that he would not be in Vietnam meeting with US President Donald Trump if he was not prepared to pursue the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Asked by a journalist during the meeting if he was willing to denuclearise, Mr Kim said: "If I'm not willing to do that, I won't be here right now."

Mr Trump responded that the comment “might be the best answer you’ve ever heard”.

The two sides have differed over the definition of the term, and when Mr Kim was asked if he was willing to take concrete steps, he said: “That’s what we are discussing right now.”

When asked by reporters, Mr Kim also said he would welcome the idea of putting a US liaison office in the North's capital, Pyongyang.

“I think it is something that is worth welcoming," said Mr Kim.

Mr Trump said the idea of a liaison office was a “great thing”.

Liaison offices are below the level of embassies but would be a key initial step in normalising relations between the former wartime foes.

Taking questions from a small group of reporters, Mr Trump and Mr Kim sat across from each other, along with close aides and interpreters.

The leaders are in Hanoi for their second summit following a historic first meeting in Singapore in June 2018 that produced little more than a vaguely worded agreement to “work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

They face pressure to agree on concrete steps on what exactly that means and how it could be achieved.

But the US leader said on Thursday that he was in no rush, appearing to back away from any expectations that the much-anticipated meeting could produce any major breakthroughs.

The pair are expected to sign a declaration after their meetings, and Mr Trump will hold a press conference before leaving Vietnam later on Thursday.