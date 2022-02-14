No restrictions on economic activities including Ramadan bazaars: Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There will be no restrictions imposed on economic activities this year, including Ramadan bazaars, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said a more refined standard operating procedure would be set for Ramadan bazaars which would be announced at a later date.

"We will not close down businesses. I have mentioned earlier, the Raya celebration, fasting month, Ramadan bazaar and night market will go on as usual," he told reporters at a Keluarga Malaysia Chinese New Year luncheon yesterday.

Earlier, the media reported grouses among Ramadan bazaar traders who were worried that they would not be able to operate in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases following the spread of the Omicron variant over the past one month.

A total of 22,802 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to over three million.

Last week, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Ramadan bazaars would be allowed to operate as usual in the Federal Territories this year, with the enforcement of the existing curbs.

In 2020, Ramadan bazaars were not allowed nationwide, while last year, the bazaars were only prohibited in the enhanced movement control order areas.

On a separate matter, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the Federal Government was stable with Umno leading it.

"We have proven that this government is a stable one, I am a Prime Minister from Umno who is backed by other friendly parties," he added.

He was asked to comment on Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who was reported to have said that political stability in Malaysia could only be achieved "without Umno being part of the government".

To this, Mr Ismail Sabri said the country's political stability had also been achieved and proven with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and Opposition.

"This has never happened before, and this was done to ensure the country's politics remain stable... and so, what was stated by the MB is not even an issue," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ismail Sabri is planning to go to the Middle East for a working visit at end of March and to China in May.

Prior to that, he would complete his working visit to Asean countries, beginning with Brunei, which is scheduled for today, followed by other countries such as Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Indonesia was the first country visited by Mr Ismail Sabri after he took office on Aug 21 last year.