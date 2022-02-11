Malaysia Covid-19 cases nearing 3m, with over 20,000 new cases reported

PETALING JAYA - Nearly three million people in Malaysia have been infected by the Covid-19 virus while active cases have swelled to more than 100,000.

The country has been battered by five-figure new infections for six days in a row, with the highest number of 20,939 reported on Friday (Feb 11), The Star reported.

The highest-ever single-day figure recorded by Malaysia was 24,599 cases on Aug 26, 2021.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, tweeted that the latest tally brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,996,361.