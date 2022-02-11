Malaysia Covid-19 cases nearing 3m, with over 20,000 new cases reported

The country has been battered by five-figure new infections for six days in a row. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
51 min ago

PETALING JAYA - Nearly three million people in Malaysia have been infected by the Covid-19 virus while active cases have swelled to more than 100,000.

The country has been battered by five-figure new infections for six days in a row, with the highest number of 20,939 reported on Friday (Feb 11), The Star reported.

The highest-ever single-day figure recorded by Malaysia was 24,599 cases on Aug 26, 2021.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, tweeted that the latest tally brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,996,361.

More On This Topic
Malaysia 'must move on' to endemic phase, says senior minister
Malaysia's govt council recommends reopening borders to quarantine-free travel on March 1

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top