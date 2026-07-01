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No more warnings for litterbugs in Penang

Enforcement officers will have the authority to issue a notice immediately after obtaining sufficient evidence through body camera recordings.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang – Litterbugs in Penang will no longer receive warnings from June 30, with offenders facing court action that could result in community service, fines or both under newly enforced laws.

State local government committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said July 1 marked the start of full enforcement after a six-month grace period.

“There will be no warnings. Once our enforcement officers obtain sufficient evidence through body camera recordings, they have the authority to issue a notice immediately,” he said after a statewide enforcement walkabout at Bandar Perda on July 1.

H’ng said offenders would be prosecuted under the amended Local Government Act 2025 and Street, Drainage and Building Act 2025.

Those convicted could be fined up to RM2,000 (S$630), ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service, or both.

He said those who failed to comply with a court-ordered Community Service Order could face a heavier fine of between RM2,000 and RM10,000.

H’ng said Penang delayed enforcement until July 1 after discussions at state executive council level, although the federal government introduced mandatory community service for littering offences on Jan 1 in states that adopted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

The Act applies in Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

He said no extra enforcement personnel had been deployed, with existing officers carrying out operations using body cameras.

“There are no additional costs involved. What is important is that every enforcement team is led by an authorised officer and all operations are supported by body camera footage as evidence,” he said.

H’ng said body camera recordings were compulsory as enforcement action could not proceed without sufficient evidence.

He said the law applied equally to residents, domestic visitors, foreign workers and tourists.

“Everyone who comes to Penang is subject to the same law. If there is sufficient evidence that they committed a littering offence, they will face legal action,” he said.

Foreign tourists caught littering would likewise face prosecution, while parents or legal guardians would be held responsible if the offender was a minor, he added.

H’ng said the first day of enforcement went smoothly, with patrol teams focusing on identified littering hotspots across the state.

“We hope residents, visitors and tourists will cooperate with us in keeping Penang clean,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK