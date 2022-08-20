Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

Fee in Penang coffee shops for not ordering any drinks

Some coffee shops in Penang are imposing a surcharge as much as RM1 (S$0.30) on patrons who do not order drinks to go with their meals. Operators reasoned that the surcharge will help to defray higher business costs and deter people from occupying their tables without paying. But in Klang Valley, the practice is uncommon. 

SINGAPORE

Caregivers to get more help after study on quality of life

The Caregiver Community Lab in Radin Mas is one of several pilot caregiving projects the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) has started with its community partners. This comes after a large-scale NCSS study found that caregivers who received help in caring for their loved ones reported a better quality of life.

THE BIG STORY

Putin and Xi to attend G-20 meet in Bali in November, says Jokowi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has revealed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are planning to attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali in mid-November, as Indonesia hopes to encourage discussions conducive to resolving global supply chain problems. It was previously speculated that they would attend only virtually.

WORLD

Debate over India's culture of freebies as polls loom

A debate has erupted over India's culture of freebies as polls loom in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. The country has a culture of election freebies, where political parties promise everything from goodies such as laptops and mixer grinders to electricity subsidies in the run-up to state or federal elections. 

SPORT

Youth football teams' poor results a cause for concern

The Singapore Under-19 and U-16 football teams' dismal showings at recent Asean tournaments - where they lost six out of seven matches in all - have raised concerns. While the authorities admitted the results "left much to be desired", a local coach said school commitments and parental support are issues that need to be addressed.

LIFE

How 5G is going to change your life

Fifth-generation technology, or 5G, for cellular networks has been rolled out in Singapore and it is ushering in a new era of lightning-fast connectivity with low lag time. It is expected to facilitate breakthroughs in all sectors of the economy - from entertainment and art to health and personal finance.

