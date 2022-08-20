Penang coffee shops slap fee on diners who don't order any drinks

GEORGE TOWN • Mr Micah Ooi, a coffee shop owner in Penang, often did not mind when patrons occupied a table without ordering any drinks.

But it soon happened regularly.

Customers would order food from the hawker stalls, but not cough up a single cent for a drink.

Frustrated, Mr Ooi decided to put up a sign telling those who do not order drinks that they must pay a 50 sen (15 Singapore cents) fee per person.

"Sometimes, up to five customers would sit at a table without ordering any drinks.

"Most of these customers were tourists and I felt they should order something at the very least," he said.

This seems to be a standard move now at most coffee shops in Penang, with some even asking for a full ringgit as a "pit stop charge" if no drinks are ordered.

Mr Ooi, 37, said that while he could not force customers to order drinks, he hoped the sign would encourage them to have empathy and support his business, and he in turn would ensure they are not disappointed with his hospitality.

As a coffee shop owner, Mr Ooi sells only drinks while food stall owners pay him rent.

"When a customer pays 50 sen if they do not have any drinks, I serve them plain water in return," he said.

"It is fine if only a few from the entire group at a table order drinks. At least it helps to cover my costs and works to upkeep the place.

He added: "Since I placed the sign to serve as a reminder, many customers have developed a better understanding and we respect each other more."

A foodcourt nearby charges customers who do not order any drinks RM1.

Its operator, who declined to be named, said the practice is to deter people from sitting for free.

Stickers are placed on every table to ensure all customers see them.

"Many customers come to order food and leave the tables dirty for our waiters to clean up. A cup of water costs 60 sen so customers can choose to order this instead of paying RM1 for nothing," the foodcourt operator said. "It is their choice."

Customer James Khoo, 42, who is also in the food and beverage business, said that such a practice is common in many coffee shops.

"I can understand why. During peak hours, it is hard to find places to sit when there are many customers," he said.

"Some customers would sit for long hours and take up the space that others could use to eat and help the business generate more income. I believe it is fair as the price is stated clearly."

But in Klang Valley, such a surcharge is uncommon, said Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association secretary Cheah Poo Kuang.

"Kopitiam operators collect rent from stalls in their shop. So even if customers do not order a drink, we are okay with it.

"The economy is still not so good now. It's not right to impose such a surcharge," he said, adding that operators in Penang may want to stimulate spending or have their own reasons.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK