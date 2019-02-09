No decision yet on future of Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki, says PM Mahathir

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - No decision has been made about the future of Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Tun Dr Mahathir said they haven't found out what really happened to Marzuki.

"There is no decision yet on the issue," he said, when asked to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Datuk Marzuki, who has been caught in a controversy over his "fake" Cambridge degree, said he played no part in the misinformation that his degree was from the British university.

He maintained that he had always said he was from the Cambridge International University (CIU) in the United States, which he enrolled in the year 2002.

"Wikipedia can be edited by anyone, anytime. Honestly, I never inserted any information with regard to my education in Wikipedia."

"I also never asked anyone to do it. When I was asked by the media, I clearly said that I was from Cambridge International University (CIU) in US and not the University of Cambridge in UK," he said in a statement on Friday.