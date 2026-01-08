New stadium in Thailand draws concern over right-angled corners for its running track

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Padang Besar Municipality Stadium was built with a rectangular track.

A new 30 million baht (S$1.22 million) sports complex in Thailand has made headlines for its right-angled track, sparking concerns for safety and practicality.

The eccentric track at the Padang Besar Municipality Stadium in Songkhla was first shown in a Facebook post by the municipality office on Dec 24 last year.

Like any other stadium, the track surrounds a regular football field but instead of the usual curves at the four corners, it sports the same rectangular shape as the field.

According to the Facebook post, a group of people, including Padang Besar mayor Suphat Santipiyukul, were inspecting the stadium that day, with the facility yet to be completed.

Former mayor Dech-it Khaothong said the track was not intended for athletic competitions, reported local media.

He said the authorities prioritised building the football pitch and subsequently did not have enough space for a standard running track, according to the Thai Enquirer.

“The track was never intended for athletic purposes but only (to act as an) exercise path for walking,” said Mr Dech-it in a Bangkok Post article, adding that the project had not yet officially been handed over and could still be modified.

“The track is only a bonus, and as for the pitch, it meets all international standards.”

The shape of the track has garnered attention on social media, with amused and concerned reactions from netizens.

One Reddit user quipped: “Is today April 1st?”

Another remarked: “In case, this 90-degree turn concept catches on, we’ll need to start practising sharp turns. My knees may not cope.”

Facebook user Christopher Michael del Rosario posted: “Well, you can’t say that the construction company cut corners.”

Another Facebook commenter Phill Oliver wrote: “All the runners are going to blow their knees out. This track is the end of your career.’