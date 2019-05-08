New political party in Malaysia wants to work with Johor prince in next general election

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new political party in Malaysia, which has yet to be registered, wants to work together with Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim in the 15th General Election.

Parti Patriotik Nasional (PPN) secretary-general Mohd Zulkifli Abdul Fattah said if it was true that Tunku Idris Iskandar wanted to contest in the general election, then the party would like to work with him.

"The form of our cooperation will be announced after we have an audience and discuss it with Tunku Idris Iskandar."

"This political party is headed by the youth coming from all over Malaysia. PPN registration application has been sent to the Register of Society, where it is expected to be approved by this month," he said in a statement on Wednesday (May 8).

It was reported that Tunku Idris Iskandar, who is the second son of Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had set tongues wagging with an Instagram story, hinting he may contest in the next general election in Malaysia.

Tunku Idris Iskandar had written "I'm running" and hashtagged the term "PRU15" in his post.