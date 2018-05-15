New Malaysia govt declassifies 1MDB audit report

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's auditor-general Madinah Mohamad said the audit report of state fund 1MDB has been declassified by the government.

This followed Ms Madinah's meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad earlier in the day, Malaysiakini news site reported on Tuesday (May 15).

"I refer to the 1MDB audit report which was classified as secret on Jan 22, 2016 and was presented to the Public Accounts Committee on March 4, 2016.

"I would like to inform that the audit report on 1MDB has been reclassified as an open document," she said in a press statement this evening, according to the news site.

Ms Madinah said the executive summary of the report is available on the Audit Department website.

The audit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) was conducted following allegations of misappropriation of its funds in 2015.

But the report was classified as "secret"when it was completed.

Related Story Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad says Najib Razak may face charges within a short while

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, which is investigating the scandal said on Tuesday that he was confident that prosecutors will be able to build up a strong case to bring charges against former leader Najib Razak over graft claims linked to 1MDB.

The US Department of Justice believes that at least US$4.5 billion (S$6.04 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB.