Ex-Malaysia PM Najib says he's taking a break after name listed on manifest for jet leaving for Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR - The flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave from an airport near Kuala Lumpur for Jakarta at 10am on Saturday (May 12) names ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife as passengers, two sources and two media reports said.

Officials close to Mr Najib, who lost a general election this week, were not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported.

The jet was scheduled to fly to Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in the Indonesian capital at 10am local time, the sources and news reports said.

A Kuala Lumpur airport source who spoke to Reuters confirmed the booking in the names of Mr Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Malaysiakini, a news portal, cited an unnamed source close to Mr Najib as saying that he would take a two-day break in Indonesia.

When The Straits Times arrived at Subang Airport on Saturday morning, members of the public and media were seen gathering outside the airport after viral posts circulated on social media about Mr Najib and Ms Rosmah leaving Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Mr Najib said he was taking a short break "to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent years".

He thanked Malaysians for the opportunity to lead the country and apologise for "any shortcomings and mistakes".

"My Barisan Nasional colleagues and I are committed to respecting the will of the people and facilitating a smooth transfer of power. The best interests of Malaysia and its people will always be my first priority and I intend to continue serving them in whatever capacity I can.

"I pray that after this divisive period, the country will unite. I apologise for any shortcomings and mistakes, and I thank you, the people, for the opportunity to lead our great nation.

"It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve you and Malaysia," he wrote.

According to Malaysiakini, Mr Najib and Ms Rosmah have been blacklisted by the Immigration Department, based on a search on the department's Travel Status Enquiry System (SSPI). The database allows Malaysians to check if they are cleared to travel to East Malaysia or overseas.

But Immigration Department director-general Mustafar Ali denied that the duo had been blacklisted.

"Not blacklisted for now," he told Malaysiakini in a text message. He refused to elaborate.

On Friday, a day after he was sworn in, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir vowed to investigate a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Mr Najib.

Mr Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with 1MDB.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition suffered a shocking defeat on Wednesday night in the country's 14th general election, winning only 79 seats in Parliament from 133 in 2013.

Several Umno leaders have called for reform, hinting towards appointing a new party president during its internal elections, which would likely be held by year end.

The party is constitutionally slated to hold its polls every three years, but this has been delayed by two years.

"To return to the original Umno, we must undergo a major change within," Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement.

He added that changes needed include "absolute honesty, outstanding courage and painful sacrifice".

Calling for the "rebuilding of the party" and for Umno to return to its "original spirit", Mr Khairy finds his words echoed by Umno Youth leaders nationwide.

Umno Youth from seven states have called on Mr Najib to step down from a post he has held since 2008, when he won uncontested at party elections.