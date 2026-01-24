New guidelines aim to resolve Selangor’s shopping mall pet dispute

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A mall patron with her pet dog enjoying their time together.

SELANGOR - Selangor plans to develop clear guidelines on allowing pets in malls and selected shopping outlets.

Selangor government and tourism committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the state, which was progressive and cosmopolitan, needed “black and white” rules on whether dogs could be allowed in certain public places.

He said there was increasing demand from pet owners to bring their dogs on outings.

The trend, he added, was global, with many countries creating pet-friendly spaces.

Mr Ng said this in response to a recent episode of a new mall in Petaling Jaya that faced heavy criticism for allowing people to enter shops, dine and relax with their pets.

The mall management was chastised for this by certain quarters.

Mr Ng said a round-table discussion would be convened with animal organisations, local councils and other stakeholders to draft a framework and clear guidelines.

“With these guidelines, some malls can be classified as pet-friendly.”

Mr Ng added that formal rules would also help prevent people from unintentionally breaking laws and, at the same time, respond to the growing number of pet owners seeking outings with their dogs.

Dog owners interviewed welcomed the plan.

Srikala Janarhanan called the initiative “excellent”.

“However, owners must keep pets leashed and the pets must be well-behaved to avoid a backlash.”

Mandy Chee, who owns several dogs, said clear rules would promote safety, hygiene and mutual respect while allowing responsible owners and their dogs greater access to public spaces.

Amanda Chong said Malaysia should provide pet-friendly spaces so that dogs could socialise and experience new environments. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK