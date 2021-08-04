New daily high of 19,819 Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 19,819 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 4), its highest daily tally of infections since the pandemic began, bringing the cumulative total to 1,183,110.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 8,377, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,467), Kedah (1,371) and Johor (1,162).

As the country remains embroiled in political turmoil, its vaccination programme has been pressing on with getting shots in arms.

A total of 22,152,367 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Malaysia as at Tuesday.

According to figures put out by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply on its Twitter account on Wednesday, a total of 14,711,532 people (or 62.8 per cent of the adult population) have received their first dose, while 7,440,835 (or 31.8 per cent of the adult population) have received two doses.