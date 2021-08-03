Over 30% of Malaysia's adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19; 17,105 new cases reported

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 17,105 new cases of Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Aug 3).

Cumulatively, the country has 1,163,291 Covid-19 cases to date.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of cases, with 5,836 new infections.

Apart from Kuala Lumpur logging 2,309 new cases, three states also reported more than 1,000 cases, including Johor with 1,275, Kedah with 1,036, and Sabah with 1,010.

With new cases piling up, officials are looking towards vaccination as the way out of the pandemic.

The country passed a milestone in its inoculation targets this week, Health Minister Adham Baba said, with over 30 per cent of its adult population fully vaccinated.

The mark was reached after 468,526 doses were administered on Monday, he tweeted, with 223,479 people getting their first dose while 245,047 people received their second dose.

This brought the total number of vaccine doses administered to 21,668,999.

Of that, 7,197,861 individuals, or 30.7 per cent of adults in the country, have received two doses of the vaccine.

At least 61.8 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia has received one dose of the vaccine.