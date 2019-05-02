Najib's second trial over 25 charges linked to 1MDB postponed to Aug 19

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A second trial covering 25 criminal charges against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been postponed for the second time to give way to the hearing of his SRC International case.

The SRC trial, which is currently into its 12th day, is expected to continue until May 10.

The postponed hearing concerns the case which includes money laundering charges relating to RM2.28 billion (S$755 million) linked to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over the 1MDB case, warned both parties not to delay the case for the third time.

The judge ordered for the hearing to take place daily, starting Aug 19 until Nov 14, with the exception of Fridays.

The 1MDB trial was supposed to commence on May 14.

Najib is charged with four counts as a public officer, namely prime minister, finance minister and 1MDB chairman, of using his position to attain gratification for himself.

The Pekan MP also faces 21 allegations of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla), involving 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion.