Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak's 1MDB trial postponed to May 14

KUALA LUMPUR - The trial of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak who has been accused of corruption and money laundering involving state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was postponed on Friday (April 5) to May 14.

The trial will run for 14 days, namely May 14, 15 and 17; May 28, 29, and 31; June 10, 11, 12, 13, 14; as well as June 18, 20 and 21, the Bernama news agency reported.

The new dates were decided after Najib's lawyer Harvinderjit Singh told the High Court the original dates - April 15 to May 3 - would clash with another one of Najib's hearing involving SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

In the SRC International case, the 65-year-old former prime minister faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abuse of power and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million (S$14 million) from SRC International. Najib pleaded not guilty to the seven charges on Wednesday (April 3). The hearing will resume on April 15.

Once Malaysia's most powerful man, Najib faces a total of 42 charges of corruption and money laundering involving RM2.6 billion believed to be from 1MDB that went into his personal account.