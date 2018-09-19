Ex-PM Najib's daughter says late hearing may lead to him spending extra night in custody

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daughter of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has said she is worried that her father would have to spend an extra night in detention because his court proceeding has been scheduled for 3pm on Thursday (Sept 20).

"They are fixing the hearing for 3pm. When bail is granted, the court registry and banks would be closed," Nooryana Najwa told Malaysiakini. "So we will not be able to post bail. This is very obvious."

"Therefore, he might have to spend an extra night in detention until bail is posted," she said.

Najib was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a deposit of RM2.6 billion (S$861 million) into his personal account, money he had previously claimed was a "donation" from a Saudi prince.

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the arrest was made at 4.13pm at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

The MACC said that Najib would be detained overnight and brought to court to face several charges under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act at 3pm.

In an Instagram posting, Nooryana, who is currently in Boston in the United States, recounted how she had been informed by her brother Ashman of their father's arrest.

"Ashman called to say that they have arrested and detained you, again," she wrote. "It pains me that I am on the other side of the world and not there with you... But you always insisted that giving up Harvard was always out of the question, no matter how difficult the circumstances."

She also posted a long quote by former US president Theodore Roosevelt, which read: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles... The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again."