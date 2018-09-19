Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested by anti-graft agency, to be charged on Thursday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak was arrested on Wednesday (Sept 19) in connection with the deposit of RM2.6 billion (S$859 million) of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds into his personal account.

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the arrest was made at 4.13pm at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

The MACC said that the former prime minister will be brought to court to face several charges under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 3pm on Thursday.

The MACC will also cooperate with the police in recording Najib's statement before he is taken to court.

"This is to help their investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001," it said.