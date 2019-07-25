Former Malaysian PM Najib's corruption trial postponed after bomb threat at court complex

KUALA LUMPUR - The ongoing corruption trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was abruptly halted on Thursday morning (July 25) because of a bomb threat at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali informed the court that he had received information that there had been a bomb threat.

He then requested for the ongoing proceedings to be postponed.

News portal Malay Mail reported that the threat was received at 12.30pm, which prompted the authorities to order the evacuation of the entire court complex.

"Sentul district police received a call about the possibility of a bomb placed in the courthouse. Police are currently at the scene," the news site quoted an unnamed police source as saying.

A police bomb disposal squad with several tracker dogs later arrived to scour the premises.

Sentul police chief S. Shanmugamoorthy said police received an anonymous call from a man who claimed that there was a bomb in the vicinity of the court complex.

"We couldn't recognise who he was. He didn't introduce himself but relayed information, claiming a bomb was in court. That is all," he said.

Najib, 66, is facing several criminal proceedings over the suspected laundering of US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The current trial is the first of several that Najib is expected to face.

He has been charged with criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, and how its funds were transferred to his private bank accounts.