Najib holds court with birthday celebration

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak blowing out the candle as he celebrated his 66th birthday with his supporters in the lobby of a court complex at the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday. Najib is facing several criminal proceedings over the suspected laundering of US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The current trial is the first of several that Najib is expected to face. He has been charged with criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, and how its funds were transferred to his private bank accounts. A group of his supporters had assembled from around 10.30am yesterday to greet Najib, The Star newspaper reported. They broke into a chorus of Allah Selamatkan Kamu (May Allah bless you) as he arrived for the 42nd day of his trial.