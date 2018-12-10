Najib summoned by Malaysian anti-graft agency MACC to assist in 1MDB probe

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Former prime minister Najib Tun Razak was called to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Monday (Dec 10) to assist in a probe into alleged alterations made to the final audit report on graft-plagued state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to an MACC source, Najib arrived at the MACC office at 10.40 am.

On Dec 6, Najib spent about four hours at the office to give his statement to assist in the same probe.

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad revealed that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and that Najib had knowledge of it. She also disclosed that two crucial matters dropped from the report were on the presence of wanted businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a 1MDB board meeting as well as the financial status of 1MDB.

On the same day, MACC was reported as saying that it will commence an investigation into the alleged report tampering and would call several witnesses to assist the probe.

Among those who have been called to assist the investigation are former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.