Najib returns to MACC for questioning over new case linked to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak has returned to the anti-graft agency to face what is believed to be a fresh case linked to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A source told The Straits Times the Pekan Member of Parliament is being probed for alleged abuse of power.

“Yes, he arrived at 10am. The team will quiz him on land (matters) and projects,” the source said.

“It is linked to abuse of power,” the source said, adding that the fresh case was to related to some contract procurement matters.

It is the fifth time Najib has been summoned for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC).

Najib was last summoned to the MACC on Sept 19, when he was held overnight and brought to court the next day to face multiple charges.

Najib now faces a total of 32 charges over missing funds linked to 1MDB. He is the first former premier of the country to be arrested and charged in court for alleged corruption.

MACC deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki also confirmed with The Straits Times that Najib has been called in for another round of questioning on Tuesday (Oct 16).

He declined to disclose more details.

It is learnt that Najib had entered the MACC headquarters via a backdoor.