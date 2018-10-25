Najib and ex-Treasury head plead not guilty to criminal breach of trust charges linked to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak and former treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah pleaded not guilty on Thursday (Oct 25) to six charges of criminal breach of trust linked to the 1MDB scandal.

The two men were jointly charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving government funds worth around RM6.6 billion (S$2.19 billion).

The first two charges, involving RM 1.2 billion and RM655 million respectively, were committed on Dec 21 two years ago (2016).

The third charge involved a RM220 million allocation for administration expenses for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was allegedly committed on Aug 3 last year (2017).

The fourth charge involved an amount of RM1.3 billion allocation for subsidy and cash aids and was allegedly committed on Aug 10 last year (2017).

The fifth and sixth charges, involving 1.95 billion yuan (RM1.261 billion) and RM2 billion respectively, were allegedly committed on Aug 23 and Dec 18 in the same year.

Najib's counsel Dr Muhammad Shafee said the first two charges are "wholly unfounded", adding that the allegations merely involved a "reprioritisation" of the funds. The decision undertaken by Najib and Irwan "was for the good of the nation", the defence lawyer said.

The defence said that the third to sixth charges were related to a payment of IPIC (Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co).

"There was no personal benefit. Not a sen was benefitted by my client it anyone else," said Dr Shafee.

In response to lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram's request of RM3 million in bail each for Najib and Mohd Irwan, Najib's counsel said his client had already paid RM4.5 million in bail for his previous 32 charges, an amount which could be "highest in the history of Malaysia".

"A bail's only criteria is to ensure his attendance and nothing else. It cannot be punitive. It cannot be oppressive.

"Do we need to oppress him further with an atrocious amount of RM3 million? The quantum of bail should not be set so high," Dr Muhammad Shafee said in court.

Both Najib and Mohd Irwan posted bail of RM500 million each on Thursday, with the remaining due within 10 days. The case is set for court mention on Nov 29.

Mohd Irwan is the first former civil servant who has been charged in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Malaysia's former spy agency chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid was also charged on Thursday.

The former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation was charged with one count of criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (S$16.7 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

She pleaded not guilty and posted bail of RM500 million.

Her case is set for court mention on Nov 29.