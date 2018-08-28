Malaysia arrests former spy chief in probe over misappropriation of election funds

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWOR) - Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Tuesday (Aug 28) arrested former spy chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid to help in a probe over a case involving the misappropriation of election funds.

She was the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO).

She was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when she was called to the anti-graft body's headquarters on Tuesday evening.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki confirmed the arrest but did not share any details.

"Yes, we are detaining her for questioning," he said when contacted.

Madam Hasanah was in the limelight in recent weeks over a letter written by her to CIA director Gina Haspel, appealing to the United States to support the administration of then-prime minister Najib Razak.

The letter was written a few days before Najib was toppled from power in the May 9 general election.

Several screenshots of the letter were leaked and went viral.

Madam Hasanah's lawyer Shaharudin Ali later said the letter was legal and falls under the Official Secrets Act.

The MACC in a statement quoted by Malay Mail news site said initial investigations revealed that her case is connected to another one involving seven high-ranking government officers who were remanded for five days on Tuesday.

Of the seven, one is a deputy director-general of the Research Division of the Prime Minister's Department, another name for the MEIO.