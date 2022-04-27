Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets five more years in jail over corruption case

BANGKOK - A Myanmar court on Wednesday (April 27) sentenced ousted state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison for corruption. This is her latest conviction from a string of charges brought against her since the military coup in 2021.

Wednesday's ruling means Ms Suu Kyi, 76, will need to serve at least 11 years in prison.

She had earlier been sentenced to a total of six years' jail over charges that include incitement, breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules and illegally importing walkie-talkies - charges which observers say are designed to rule her out of politics.

Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won landslide victories in the previous two general elections, but was ousted from power by the military which claims the most recent poll in 2020 was fraudulent.

The coup triggered popular resistance that subsequently embroiled many parts of Myanmar in civil war.

Over 560,000 people out of Myanmar's 55 million population have been forced to flee their homes since the coup.

Nearly half of the population is expected to fall below the poverty line this year, according to United Nations projections.

Ms Suu Kyi's sentence on Wednesday centres on allegations that she accepted bribes of cash and gold from former Yangon region chief minister Phyo Min Thein in 2017 and 2018 - which she has denied.

Myanmar’s military junta has detained Ms Suu Kyi since the coup. Her trials in the capital Naypyitaw are not open to journalists and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.

Several of Ms Suu Kyi's ousted Cabinet members have already received lengthy jail sentences. They include former minister for investment and foreign economic relations, Thaung Tun, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on April 22 over corruption charges related to the leasing of state land.

Some 10,000 political prisoners remain under detention, according to a human rights monitoring group.

Asean so far has not been able to secure much cooperation from Myanmar's junta to help resolve the country's crisis. It currently shuts junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from its high level summits by inviting only a "non-political representative" from Myanmar.