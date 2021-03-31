News Analysis

Myanmar's ethnic armed groups weigh the costs as civil war looms

Indochina Bureau Chief
A protester stands near a burning makeshift barricade in Yangon on March 30, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    25 min ago
BANGKOK - In the first few weeks after the Feb 1 coup in Myanmar, hopeful protesters circulated a map showing where some of the country's ethnic armed groups could attack the military regime to spread its forces thin.

On Tuesday (March 30), that possibility came a step closer to reality when an alliance of three armed groups issued a statement demanding that the Myanmar military "immediately stop violently cracking down on peaceful protesters and killing innocent civilians" and address the public's political demands.

