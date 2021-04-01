Myanmar villagers sheltering by Thai border say they are running out of food

Mae Hong Son province, Thailand - Villagers from Myanmar who say they have been forced by Thai authorities to return across the border after seeking shelter in Thailand are too afraid to return home but are running low on food.

"We can't be sure when the planes will come to our place," community leader Naw Then Nay told The Straits Times, referring to the Kayin state village of Deh Pu Noh that was bombed by Myanmar military planes on Saturday night (March 27). "No one wants to go back to their houses."