Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Media

YANGON (AFP, REUTERS) - Police cracked down in Myanmar on Saturday (Feb 27) to prevent opponents of military rule gathering, and one woman was shot and killed, media reported, after the country's UN envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop a Feb 1 coup.

Myanmar police have also been reported to have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Yangon on Saturday, according to an AFP reporter.

The shooting comes after Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations broke ranks to make an emotional plea for action against the military junta.

The South-east Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party had won.

The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

This story is developing.