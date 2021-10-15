Myanmar military urges all parties for ceasefire: Min Aung Hlaing

YANGON (XINHUA) - The Myanmar military called on Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) signatories to further cement the agreement and non-signatories to join the pact, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday (Oct 15).

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his capacity as chairman of the National Unity and Peacemaking Central Committee, sent the message on the sixth anniversary of the signing of the NCA.

Processes are being carried out for further strengthening the peace with NCA signatories, and efforts are being made to mitigate the firing attacks and reach bilateral agreements with non-NCA signatories to sign the NCA, he said.

In the message, the ethnic armed organisations are urged to faithfully and firmly adhere to the NCA route to be able to contribute to holding a free and fair multi-party democratic general election as planned.

Meanwhile, the military has extended the suspension of military operations for five more months, from Oct 1 this year to Feb 28 next year, to enable effective efforts to combat Covid-19 nationwide and boost the peace process in the country.

So far, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015.

Myanmar declared a state of emergency after then President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy, were detained by the military on Feb 1 this year.

State power was transferred to Gen Min Aung Hlaing after the declaration of the state of emergency.