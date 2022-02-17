Myanmar junta must show good faith and sincerity for national reconciliation: Vivian Balakrishnan

BANGKOK - Myanmar's military authorities must show good faith and sincerity in their effort to achieve national reconciliation and dialogue, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday (Feb 17).

He said the amount of access the authorities grant to the Asean special envoy will be a "litmus test" of this.

"If he is not given access to the stakeholders, that severely constricts his role and actually makes it harder for resolution," Dr Balakrishnan said during a virtual interview after attending in person a meeting of Asean foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He said the onus would ultimately be on the Myanmar junta leaders to achieve reconciliation and dialogue.

"If you were asking me for advice, I would say that I cannot imagine any solution right now without Daw Aung San Suu Kyi - but that is not my position nor my call," he said.

Mr Prak Sokhonn, who is Cambodia's foreign minister and deputy prime minister, is the current Asean special envoy on Myanmar, as his country is the current chair for the regional grouping.

Reuters reported that the Cambodian official told the two-day retreat of Asean foreign ministers that he was seeking to visit Myanmar and appealed to its military junta to allow him to talk with members of a shadow government whom it has labelled as "terrorists".

Mr Prak Sokhonn said engaging the National Unity Government (NUG), which includes members of the ousted Myanmar government and other military opponents, was complicated because of the junta's objections.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military staged a coup and ousted the elected government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1 last year. The Nobel Peace Prize winner is now on trial, facing a host of charges, including election fraud and bribery, that carry a combined maximum sentence of at least 150 years in prison.

The coup has triggered massive demonstrations and violence in Myanmar, with thousands killed or displaced and millions more at risk of poverty and hunger.

Since last October, Asean has invited only a "non-political" representative from Myanmar to attend its meetings, and Dr Balakrishnan has emphasised that the country remained a member of Asean.

"We have not even excluded them - the current military authorities - from our meeting... Even today, they dialled in, they had access to our meetings," he said, responding to questions about the decision to bar junta leaders from key meetings over their failure to honour a peace plan agreed with the bloc.

Dr Balakrishnan said that he would not call it an exclusion, but a "signal of disappointment and dismay" at the lack of progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus that Myanmar agreed to last year, which, among other things, called for an immediate end to hostilities and to allow a special envoy to facilitate dialogue.