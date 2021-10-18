Myanmar junta chief says committed to restoring peace, democracy

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar's junta leader on Monday (Oct 18) defended his military government's actions in a regional peace plan and said it was seeking to restore order, but that its opponents were committing violence, which Asean should take notice of.

In a televised address, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the junta's five-step process toward restoring democracy, and said some of the things demanded by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) were non-negotiable.

The Five-Point Consensus is a plan that Asean had put forward to the Myanmar junta in April to halt the violence in the country, send humanitarian aid there and put in place a process that would try to facilitate dialogue among all parties concerned.

So far, only the aid portion has been fulfilled.

It was Min Aung Hlaing's first remarks since Asean agreed to sideline him from an upcoming leaders' summit over lack of progress in a peace roadmap.

Asean's current chair Brunei had said a non-political figure from Myanmar would be invited to the Oct 26 to 28 online summit, after no consensus was reached for a political representative to attend it.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting on Friday among the bloc's foreign ministers.

According to an announcement on state television on Monday, Myanmar will also release more than 5,636 people arrested over their roles in protests against its ruling military.

The amnesty was for humanitarian reasons, it said, blaming outlawed opposition groups for stoking the unrest.