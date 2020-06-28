Myanmar extends travel ban, curfews to contain coronavirus spread

People eat at tables with plastic dividers at a restaurant in Yangon, on May 26, 2020.
YANGON (BLOOMBERG) - Myanmar is imposing a 15-day extension of its coronavirus measures and directives until July 15 to prevent the spread of the pandemic from inbound travellers and within the country.

The restrictions include a temporary suspension of international flights, a ban on issuing all visas and visa-exemption services, as well as a three-week quarantine for Myanmar nationals returning home by relief flights and across borders, according to a statement Saturday (June 27) by the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the temporary ban on foreigners' entry will be extended to July 31.

A nightly 12am to 4am curfew remains in place, along with the ban of gatherings of more than five people, according to the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control, which is led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Exceptions are made for funerals and work-related matters.

United Nations officials, diplomats and foreign nationals who need to enter Myanmar on relief flights or other transport arrangements for urgent meetings and for compelling purposes must obtain exceptions from a Myanmar mission.

The committee also asked all visitors to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

As of June 28, Myanmar confirmed 296 cases of coronavirus including 216 recoveries and six casualties, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

