Coronavirus: Myanmar bans international commercial passenger flights

YANGON (XINHUA) - Myanmar has banned the landing of all international commercial passenger flights from Monday (March 30) to April 13 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Sports advised that all landing permissions previously granted by the Department of Civil Aviation are suspended so as to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The temporary measures will not affect relief flights, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights specifically approved by the Department of Civil Aviation.

If any such flight involves a night stop, the crew of the flight may be subject to quarantine requirements by the Ministry of Health and Sports, the announcement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also temporarily suspended all types of visas for nationals from all countries with effect from Sunday till April 30.

Myanmar has reported eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far.