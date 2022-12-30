Myanmar’s democracy icon Ang San Suu Kyi likely to spend life in prison

YANGON – A court in army-ruled Myanmar on Friday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to seven more years in prison, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her almost two years after she was first detained by the military in a coup.

Ms Suu Kyi, 77, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has already begun serving a 26-year prison sentence in connection with more than a dozen charges she has faced since the military coup.

The additional sentence she received on Friday, in a courtroom that sits inside a prison in the capital, Naypyidaw, ends her legal trials and makes it likely that she will remain behind bars for the rest of her life – or as long as the junta stays in power.

Her lawyers plan to appeal, according to a source familiar with the proceedings

A military spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ms Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the generals toppled her government in February 2021, ending Myanmar’s brief experiment with democracy.

She has already been found guilty on a raft of charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act, and has been ordered jailed for 26 years.

Journalists have been barred from the proceedings, which rights groups have slammed as a sham designed to remove Ms Suu Kyi from Myanmar’s political scene.

The remaining five corruption charges relate to the rental of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which Ms Suu Kyi allegedly did not follow regulations and caused “a loss to the state”.

Last week, in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup, the United Nations Security Council called on the junta to release Ms Suu Kyi.

It was a moment of relative unity by the council after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording.

Ms Suu Kyi is currently imprisoned in a compound in Naypyidaw, close to the courthouse where her trial is being held, and has been deprived of her household staff and pet dog Taichido.

Since the coup, she has largely disappeared from public view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom.