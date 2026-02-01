For subscribers
Myanmar coup 5 years on: Freedom fighters remain determined to end political deadlock
YANGON – He was burned with lit cigarettes, forced to hold a large block of ice with his bare hands, severely beaten and nearly raped.
These are just some of the inhumane abuses Myanmar journalist Hanthar Nyein said he had to endure during four years of imprisonment after he was arrested in 2021 in the wake of the military coup in the country
