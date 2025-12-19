Myanmar arrests hundreds under new election law ahead of December vote

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The military ‍government is set to begin a general election on Dec 28, the first since a 2021 coup overthrew the civilian administration.

- Myanmar’s junta said this week it had arrested more than 200 people under a new law against undermining elections, drawing criticism from a monitoring group that ​the legislation is being used to block criticism of the regime and prevent scrutiny.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), ​which served as an ​accredited international observer during the 2015 and 2020 polls, said in an assessment that the election protection law enacted by the junta in July is a major concern.

Myanmar authorities have charged at least 229 people under the law for attempting to sabotage the election process, the junta-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported this week.

It did not provide details on those charged or exactly what punishment they ​faced.

Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The law prohibits actions aimed at disrupting the election as well as staging protests, including criticism on social media.

Those convicted of breaking the law can face punishments ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty.

The law has been used against young people putting up boycott stickers, film directors and ​artists who posted reactions on social media, and to charge journalists, according to ANFREL.

“Rather than ensuring peaceful, competitive elections, the Election Protection Law is being deployed to silence dissent, deter protests, and block independent scrutiny – turning any form of election ​monitoring into a criminal risk,” the group said.

Several countries, the UN, and rights groups have described the upcoming multi-phase election as a sham designed to keep Myanmar’s ruling generals in power through proxies, although the junta insists the polls have public support.

Over 100 townships, including the commercial capital of Yangon, will vote in the first phase of the election in late December, followed by another 100 in the second phase on Jan 11.

The details of a possible third phase are yet to be announced.

The election will be held amid a raging civil war, triggered by the 2021 coup in which the military ousted an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ​and her National League for Democracy.

Her party remains dissolved under the junta’s directions and several other political groups are also boycotting the polls, drawing international criticism over the ​credibility of the election.

The junta, however, has defended its plan to go ahead with the polls. “The election is being conducted for the people of Myanmar, not for the international community,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said at a press conference in Yangon last week, according to the state-run newspaper.

“Whether the international community ‌is satisfied or not, is irrelevant.” REUTERS