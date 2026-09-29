Myanmar arrests 21 over alleged donations to opposition-linked fundraising platform

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YANGON - Myanmar’s military-backed government has arrested 21 people it said had transferred money to an online fundraising platform linked to the opposition National Unity Government (NUG), the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

The state media report said authorities had identified the details of more than 2,700 people who allegedly provided financial support to the People’s Revolution Supply Family (PRF) website, which was established by the NUG.

The arrested individuals live in townships in Myanmar and will face legal action.

The report said investigations will continue, while financial accounts linked to the funding will be closed and confiscated.

Myanmar has faced political turmoil and conflict since a military coup overthrew a civilian government in February 2021.

The National Unity Government, Myanmar’s parallel civilian administration formed by remnants of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and anti-coup groups, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NUG-aligned People’s Defence Force and ethnic armed organisations have been fighting military forces across the country.

After the coup, the junta designated the NUG and its allies as “terrorist organisations”.

The new military-backed government, which is headed by the former junta chief, has dismissed the regional ASEAN bloc’s peace plan to end the fighting.

Opposition groups have long used unofficial payment channels, online fundraising, cryptocurrency and bond sales to raise funds outside Myanmar’s military-controlled banking system.

Diaspora communities play a major role in supporting opposition groups, providing financial support through overseas transfers and alternative payment channels. REUTERS