Myanmar and Russia ink pact on nuclear energy cooperation

The military chief met with director-general of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and discussed about making use of nuclear energy "peacefully". PHOTO: ROSATOM/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

YANGON (BLOOMBERG) - Myanmar's military government and Rosatom State Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation during junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's private visit to Russia.

The military chief met with Mr Alexey Likhachev, director-general of Rosatom, in Moscow on Monday (July 11) and discussed about cooperation in such areas as scientific research, pharmaceutical production, agriculture, livestock and industry as well as food sector, by making use of nuclear energy "peacefully", Myanmar's Ministry of Information said in a statement, without providing the details.

During his visit, General Min Aung Hlaing also met with Mr Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, and discussed the development of science and technology as well as human resource development.

The general also pledged to strengthen military technical cooperation with Russia during a meeting with Russian senior defence officials.

General Min Aung Hlaing's visit to Russia came one week after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Myanmar for a regional meeting.

The regime has killed 2,077 civilians and arrested 14,549 others since the 2021 coup, according to a report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

More On This Topic
Russia ex-president invokes nuclear war if Moscow punished by ICC over Ukraine
Can Europe survive without Russian oil? Nuclear power may be key

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top