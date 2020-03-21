My 'Ayah' passed away from coronavirus, says daughter in heart-rending tweets

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian woman whose father died from coronavirus is heartbroken as she is unable to handle preparations for his funeral - because she tested positive for the disease herself.

In a series of heart-rending tweets, Ms Syahira Idris from Gombak in Kuala Lumpur said that her father passed away at about 4pm at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) on Saturday (March 21).

Her father was among the five recorded deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, bringing its total number of deaths from the virus to eight.

"With a heavy heart, my father Idris Atan has passed away. Pray for his soul to be blessed. Doctors say he went away peacefully. Thank you for all your prayers for him all this while. Only Allah can repay your kindness," tweeted Ms Syahira.

She also posted pictures of her and her parents, adding that she and her elder sister were being warded for Covid-19.

She said her younger sister would attend to their father's funeral arrangements.

Ms Syahira had been tweeting updates of her father's condition since he tested positive for coronavirus on March 19.

"So, tell me how to move on other than being strong. Please rest, Ayah (father). No one can replace you. Thank you for being the best father and the best husband for Umi (mom). A hand I first held would be my last time to hold. Ayah is in a better place now. We love you Ayah, but Allah loves you more," she tweeted.

On Saturday, she tweeted that she was on the way to KLH in an ambulance where she subsequently tested positive.

Rehatlah ayah. No one can replace you. Terima kasih sebab jadi ayah yang baik dan suami yg baik untuk umi. A hand i first time held, would be my last time to hold.Ayah in a better place now.



We love you Ayah, but Allah loves you more😘 pic.twitter.com/UOmitID97x — syira (@syahiraidris) March 21, 2020

She received many responses supporting her on Twitter, rooting for her to stay strong for what she was going through.

Mr Rosidi Semail or Rossem, an old friend of Mr Idris, said that he was an active member of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) who was instrumental in setting up the party's branch in Batu Caves in 1998.