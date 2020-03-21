Coronavirus: Malaysia records fourth death; 153 new cases bring total to 1,183

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded another death from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday (March 21), bringing its total number of deaths from the virus to four.

Health ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the deceased is a 50-year-old Malaysian who had attended an Islamic gathering near Kuala Lumpur.

The event was attended by 16,000 people from over 20 countries and has been linked to nearly 750 cases in South-east Asia.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said the deceased had been hospitalised at Melaka Hospital on March 12 with severe acute respiratory infection syndrome.

He was given respiratory aid on the fifth day at the isolation ward and when he was in the intensive care unit.

"His health deteriorated since he was admitted and he was confimed dead on March 21 at 1.30am," said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia reported 153 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,183, making the country's cumulative infection tally as the highest in South-east Asia.

Dr Noor Hisham also revealed that to date, 24 healthcare professionals have contracted the coronavirus.

Of the total, 19 consisted of workers from his ministry while five are from the private sector.

Two of them are currently in intensive care.

Dr Noor Hisham said the the infections were not due to any failure to adhere to protocols.

"The result of the investigation revealed that all of them were of close contact with the first and second generation of the those who had attended the Islamic gathering," he said.