THE BIG STORY
Malaysia declares state of emergency as cases surge
Malaysia declared a state of emergency yesterday to curb surging Covid-19 infections, but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised it would not have to undergo curfew or military rule. However, the move drew flak from rival politicians, who said it was a ploy to keep his Perikatan Nasional government in power.
THE BIG STORY
Germany, France object to Trump's social media bans
United States President Donald Trump got unexpected backing from Germany and France after he was shut off several social media platforms. German Chancellor Angela Merkel objected to the move, saying through a spokesman that lawmakers - and not private tech firms - should set the rules governing free speech.
WORLD
Divers find flight recorder from the Sriwijaya Air crash
Indonesian navy divers yesterday found the flight data recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday, killing all 62 people aboard. The device, which contains key data, is one of two black boxes that will play a key role in investigations into the crash. Officials said the plane did not explode or break apart before crashing into the sea.
SINGAPORE
Poly grads had harder time finding jobs last year: Poll
Fresh polytechnic graduates had a harder time in the job market last year. The latest graduate employment survey by the five polys showed that 87.4 per cent of their graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduation last year. This is a drop from 90.7 per cent in 2019 and 89.5 per cent in 2018.
SINGAPORE
Global collaboration key to scientific progress: Heng
The fight against Covid-19 shows that international collaboration is crucial if the world wants to continue making scientific breakthroughs, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told young scientists at a global virtual summit yesterday. He said collective efforts have led to the creation of safe and effective vaccines in record time.
SPORT
Thai Open kicks off under Covid-19 cloud
Three of four Singapore shuttlers made a losing return to action at the Thailand Open, which began in Bangkok under a coronavirus cloud yesterday. Four players tested positive, but three - including India's former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal - were cleared after serology tests indicated past infections.