THE BIG STORY

Malaysia declares state of emergency as cases surge

Malaysia declared a state of emergency yesterday to curb surging Covid-19 infections, but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised it would not have to undergo curfew or military rule. However, the move drew flak from rival politicians, who said it was a ploy to keep his Perikatan Nasional government in power.

THE BIG STORY

Germany, France object to Trump's social media bans

United States President Donald Trump got unexpected backing from Germany and France after he was shut off several social media platforms. German Chancellor Angela Merkel objected to the move, saying through a spokesman that lawmakers - and not private tech firms - should set the rules governing free speech.



The flight data recorder contains key data such as the plane's airspeed and altitude. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Divers find flight recorder from the Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesian navy divers yesterday found the flight data recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday, killing all 62 people aboard. The device, which contains key data, is one of two black boxes that will play a key role in investigations into the crash. Officials said the plane did not explode or break apart before crashing into the sea.



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



SINGAPORE

Poly grads had harder time finding jobs last year: Poll

Fresh polytechnic graduates had a harder time in the job market last year. The latest graduate employment survey by the five polys showed that 87.4 per cent of their graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduation last year. This is a drop from 90.7 per cent in 2019 and 89.5 per cent in 2018.

SINGAPORE

Global collaboration key to scientific progress: Heng

The fight against Covid-19 shows that international collaboration is crucial if the world wants to continue making scientific breakthroughs, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told young scientists at a global virtual summit yesterday. He said collective efforts have led to the creation of safe and effective vaccines in record time.

SPORT

Thai Open kicks off under Covid-19 cloud

Three of four Singapore shuttlers made a losing return to action at the Thailand Open, which began in Bangkok under a coronavirus cloud yesterday. Four players tested positive, but three - including India's former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal - were cleared after serology tests indicated past infections.