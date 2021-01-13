Covid-19 fight shows global collaboration is crucial: DPM

The fight against Covid-19 shows international collaboration is crucial if the world wants to continue making scientific breakthroughs, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told an audience of young scientists at a global virtual summit yesterday.
He said sharing the virus genome with the global community had allowed various diagnostic test kits to be developed quickly, and collective efforts have led to the creation of safe and effective vaccines in record time.
"We must build on the positive momentum of collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 and redouble our efforts to work in stronger partnership - across disciplines, across borders, and across industries, academia and governments," he said in the pre-recorded opening address at the 2021 Global Young Scientists Summit.
"This will allow us to not only overcome this pandemic, but also other global challenges such as poverty, ageing and climate change."
The annual summit, which will run until Friday and is hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF), will feature 21 globally recognised scientists and involve more than 500 young researchers from 30 countries.
In his opening speech, Mr Heng - who is also the NRF's chairman - emphasised that global partnerships deepen Singapore's research and development capabilities. For example, the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore developed the world's first quantum nanosatellite in 2019 that can generate entangled photon-pairs, or light particles, further advancing cyber security and data encryption.
It was reported last December that Singapore will pump a record $25 billion into research over the next five years, with a focus on health, sustainability, the digital economy and manufacturing.
Mr Heng said: "We will continue to stay true to our vision to be a knowledge-based, innovation-driven nation, fuelled by scientific excellence."
At the summit, the 21 scientists - Nobel laureates and recipients of global science accolades - will share details of their discoveries by delivering plenary addresses, participating in panel talks and engaging with the young scientists in small group discussions.
The line-up of 21 speakers is the biggest since the event started in 2013 - with one of them being Professor Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, the American biotechnology firm that has created one of the two leading Covid-19 vaccines. Delivering the opening plenary lecture yesterday, he shared insights in advanced drug delivery systems and therapies, touching on areas including diabetes and skin.
-
Young scientists summit: Prominent speakers
-
Professor Ada Yonath
Recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for studying the structure and functions of the ribosome, a protein-making machine.
Professor Caucher Birkar
Recipient of the Fields Medal in 2018, the highest honour in mathematics, for his contributions to algebraic geometry.
Professor Didier Queloz
Recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering the first planet outside the solar system that orbits around a sun-like star in 1995.
Professor Jennifer Doudna
Recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for co-creating a gene-editing tool that can make precise changes to genomes. Its uses can range from treating cancer to designing crops that can better withstand drought.
Professor Robert Langer
Founded more than 40 biotechnology firms, including Moderna. Recipient of the 2008 Millennium Technology Prize, the world's largest award for technology innovation, for developing innovative biomaterials for controlled drug release and tissue regeneration.
• The 2021 Global Young Scientists Summit is live-streamed on the National Research Foundation's YouTube channel.
Shabana Begum