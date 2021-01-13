Covid-19 fight shows global collaboration is crucial: DPM

The fight against Covid-19 shows international collaboration is crucial if the world wants to continue making scientific breakthroughs, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told an audience of young scientists at a global virtual summit yesterday.

He said sharing the virus genome with the global community had allowed various diagnostic test kits to be developed quickly, and collective efforts have led to the creation of safe and effective vaccines in record time.

"We must build on the positive momentum of collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 and redouble our efforts to work in stronger partnership - across disciplines, across borders, and across industries, academia and governments," he said in the pre-recorded opening address at the 2021 Global Young Scientists Summit.

"This will allow us to not only overcome this pandemic, but also other global challenges such as poverty, ageing and climate change."

The annual summit, which will run until Friday and is hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF), will feature 21 globally recognised scientists and involve more than 500 young researchers from 30 countries.

In his opening speech, Mr Heng - who is also the NRF's chairman - emphasised that global partnerships deepen Singapore's research and development capabilities. For example, the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore developed the world's first quantum nanosatellite in 2019 that can generate entangled photon-pairs, or light particles, further advancing cyber security and data encryption.

It was reported last December that Singapore will pump a record $25 billion into research over the next five years, with a focus on health, sustainability, the digital economy and manufacturing.

Mr Heng said: "We will continue to stay true to our vision to be a knowledge-based, innovation-driven nation, fuelled by scientific excellence."

At the summit, the 21 scientists - Nobel laureates and recipients of global science accolades - will share details of their discoveries by delivering plenary addresses, participating in panel talks and engaging with the young scientists in small group discussions.

The line-up of 21 speakers is the biggest since the event started in 2013 - with one of them being Professor Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, the American biotechnology firm that has created one of the two leading Covid-19 vaccines. Delivering the opening plenary lecture yesterday, he shared insights in advanced drug delivery systems and therapies, touching on areas including diabetes and skin.