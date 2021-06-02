Mounting risk of Myanmar becoming Covid-19 epicentre amid conflicts

WASHINGTON - Worries are mounting that Myanmar could become the epicentre of a Covid-19 explosion, as thousands displaced due to fresh conflict flee their towns and villages and live in jungles in remote border areas far from any healthcare system, in a state veering into collapse.

"Myanmar at this point is suffering from a double disaster or a double crisis," Dr Abhishek Rimal, Kuala Lumpur-based regional emergency health coordinator at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told Asian Insider.